New Haven man arrested in 4/20 drug bust, police say

28-year-old Demontra Lamonte Moore
28-year-old Demontra Lamonte Moore(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) says a New Haven man is now facing several charges after police found a large number of narcotics including fentanyl and meth in his home.

The department says the Allen County Drug Task Force worked with the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration on an investigation into 28-year-old Demontra Lamonte Moore of New Haven.

They say USPS intercepted a suspicious package, and with the help of ACSD K-9 Django, found there were illegal drugs inside. Police then got a search warrant for Moore’s home, finding a large number of various narcotics inside.

Detectives seized the following from his home:

  • 2 pounds of fentanyl pills
  • 2.11 pounds of marijuana
  • ½ pound of methamphetamine
  • 46 grams of heroin
  • A “large amount” of MDMA (ecstasy) pills
  • Oxycodone pills
  • 1.7 grams of cocaine
  • 1.9 grams of powder fentanyl
  • Two handguns (one stolen from Saginaw, Michigan)

Moore was then arrested on April 20 on numerous drug-related charges including dealing, theft, and possession.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian
Police find body on Fort Wayne trial on March 30
Coroner identifies body found along Maumee River as 62-year-old woman
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Fort Wayne man dies in Wednesday motorcycle crash

Latest News

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit...
Grant Me Hope: Meet Emmanuel
Carroll art teachers hold art show to fundraise for local church
58-year-old Patrick Stern of Noblesville was last seen in Indianapolis on March 2 driving a...
ISP searching for Noblesville man missing since March
Indiana Statehouse Generic
Machine gun adapting switches illegal under new Indiana law