New Haven man arrested in 4/20 drug bust, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) says a New Haven man is now facing several charges after police found a large number of narcotics including fentanyl and meth in his home.

The department says the Allen County Drug Task Force worked with the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration on an investigation into 28-year-old Demontra Lamonte Moore of New Haven.

They say USPS intercepted a suspicious package, and with the help of ACSD K-9 Django, found there were illegal drugs inside. Police then got a search warrant for Moore’s home, finding a large number of various narcotics inside.

Detectives seized the following from his home:

2 pounds of fentanyl pills

2.11 pounds of marijuana

½ pound of methamphetamine

46 grams of heroin

A “large amount” of MDMA (ecstasy) pills

Oxycodone pills

1.7 grams of cocaine

1.9 grams of powder fentanyl

Two handguns (one stolen from Saginaw, Michigan)

Moore was then arrested on April 20 on numerous drug-related charges including dealing, theft, and possession.

