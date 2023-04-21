Machine gun adapting switches illegal under new Indiana law

Indiana Statehouse Generic
Indiana Statehouse Generic(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana law now makes it illegal for anyone to possess devices for adapting a firearm into a machine gun.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed a bill expanding state law to include so-called Glock switches that are already illegal under federal law. Police officials say such switches can convert a semi-automatic gun into one that shoots continuously while the trigger is pressed, firing dozens of bullets within a few seconds.

The Indiana House and Senate both by wide margins approved banning the gun switches even as the Republican-dominated Legislature has eased many gun laws in recent years, including repealing the state’s handgun permit requirement in 2022. The new law took effect immediately.

Supporters said the broader state law was needed so local police weren’t forced to rely on federal prosecutors pressing charges in such cases. People with such gun switches could now face felony charges under the state law making machine gun possession illegal.

Democratic Rep. Mitch Gore, who is a Marion County sheriff’s department captain, pushed for making the switches illegal, saying they can be made on 3-D printers and have been used in several Indiana shootings this year.

“When police respond to these shootings, they are quite literally being outgunned,” Gore said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian
Police find body on Fort Wayne trial on March 30
Coroner identifies body found along Maumee River as 62-year-old woman
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Fort Wayne man dies in Wednesday motorcycle crash

Latest News

Lawmakers must incorporate an extra $1.5 billion into the biennial budget following Wednesday’s...
Lawmakers get unexpected $1.5B for budget in latest forecast
Republican state Sen. Travis Holdman speaks before the Indiana state Senate at the Indiana...
Indiana Senate approves handgun training fund for teachers
Marlin Stutzman (R) announced Tuesday afternoon that he is running for Indiana's 3rd...
Marlin Stutzman to again seek Indiana’s 3rd District Seat
Indiana House Public Health Committee Chairman Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, speaks during the...
Indiana public health expansion clears key legislative vote