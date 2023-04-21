Live butterfly exhibit returns to Botanical Conservatory next week

Tailed Jay Butterfly at the "Color in Motion" Live Butterfly Exhibit
Tailed Jay Butterfly at the "Color in Motion" Live Butterfly Exhibit(Botanical Conservatory)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dozens of colorful butterflies can be spotted fluttering about the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory starting next week.

On Tuesday, April 25, one of the conservatory’s most popular annual exhibits is returning.

The ‘Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit’ is opening for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the conservatory downtown, at 1100 South Calhoun Street. The exotic butterflies can be seen at the butterfly tent through June 25.

Those interested can stop by the spring display during business hours. Tickets to the conservatory are $7 for adults, $5 for kids 3-17, and free for kids under two.

21Alive is proud to serve as a media sponsor for the event. More details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne band finds major success in pro wrestling

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Amir Abbas
This weekend, thousands of pro wrestling fans will fill the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Community

Carroll art teachers hold art show to fundraise for local church

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two Northwest Allen County School art teachers are coming together to give back to a local church.

Community

Three Rivers Festival searching for hundreds of volunteers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the area’s largest festival are searching for people to fill hundreds of volunteer positions to bring the event to life this summer.

Community

Farmers Market Summer season to begin in early May

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the market say the first day of its summer season is Saturday, May 6, at The Original Barr Street Market.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens Saturday, announces new changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open for its 59th season at 9 a.m. Saturday April 22nd. Executive Director Rick Schuiteman says there are exciting changes coming to the award-winning zoo this year.

Community

BuskerFest returns to downtown Fort Wayne this May

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne, get ready to celebrate street performers as BuskerFest returns downtown this May.

Community

Walk in the Park: How to plant a tree

Updated: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Krista Miller and Evan Harris
Krista Miller chats with Derek Veit from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation about a free tree giveaway, as well as how to plant your tree.

News

Chris Christie speaks at Allen County GOP Lincoln Day dinner

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Wednesday evening, the Allen County GOP hosted the annual Lincoln Day dinner at Ceruti’s with keynote speaker Chris Christie.

Community

ON BROADWAY: Fort Wayne native there for final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ curtain call

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Tom Powell and Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne native witnessed history during the final curtain call for Broadway’s longest-running show.

Community

The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A park in Huntington had some very special visitors on Tuesday.