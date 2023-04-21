Live butterfly exhibit returns to Botanical Conservatory next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dozens of colorful butterflies can be spotted fluttering about the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory starting next week.

On Tuesday, April 25, one of the conservatory’s most popular annual exhibits is returning.

The ‘Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit’ is opening for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the conservatory downtown, at 1100 South Calhoun Street. The exotic butterflies can be seen at the butterfly tent through June 25.

Those interested can stop by the spring display during business hours. Tickets to the conservatory are $7 for adults, $5 for kids 3-17, and free for kids under two.

