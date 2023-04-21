Johnson County police arrest 32 in child solicitation investigation

FILE - Johnson County Sheriff's Office
FILE - Johnson County Sheriff's Office(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a three-day child solicitation investigation came to an end on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of over 30 people.

The department says the investigation took place in Greenwood from April 18 to April 20.

“Together we are dedicated to protecting our youth and our community from these ruthless predators. We will continue to partner and work tirelessly to bring these folks to justice. The protection of our youth in our communities is paramount and our continued commitment to these operations will not waiver,” the department said in a release.

The following people were arrested in the recent sting:

  • Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, 24, of Indianapolis
  • Martin Alvarez-Rodriguez, 35, of Indianapolis
  • Sean Atkinson, 33, of Indianapolis
  • Skanioyevensky M. Bien-Aime, 21, of Brownsburg
  • Nicolai Bright, 34, of Indianapolis
  • Christopher S. Busch, 55, of Indianapolis
  • Werner Najarro Casasola, 36, of Hermitage, Tennessee
  • Rolando A. Cuahuizo, 33, of Indianapolis
  • Richard J. Cummings Sr., 65, of Beech Grove
  • Tyrone J. Davidson, 48, of Indianapolis
  • Frantziou Delcine, 33, of Indianapolis
  • Joshua Davis Denney, 39, of Indianapolis
  • Eustace Lorenz Ellis, 26, of Indianapolis
  • David Frazee, 32, of Fishers
  • Fred Krispen Haas, 41, of Indianapolis
  • Herman R. Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Columbus
  • Alexander Juarez-Aguilar, 21, of Indianapolis
  • Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, of Indianapolis
  • Steven Ralph Lewis, 62, of Indianapolis
  • Adan Pablo Mateo, 32, of Indianapolis
  • Benjamin Robert McCartney, 26, of Brownsburg
  • Matthew D. McMahon, 37, of Fairland
  • Michael Shawn Milligan, 58, of Dayton
  • Sean Andrew Montgomery, 25, of Indianapolis
  • Matthew J. Mueller, 45, of Cicero
  • Bryan Parker, 43, of Indianapolis
  • Terry E. Rickman, 34, of Homecroft
  • Adam Shaffer, 40, of Crawfordsville
  • Michael Alan Tooker Jr., 32, of Indianapolis
  • Nicolas Isiah Washington, 23, of Avon
  • Drew A. Wilde, 34, of Indianapolis
  • William Raymond Wills, 59, of Marion

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne band finds major success in pro wrestling

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amir Abbas
This weekend, thousands of pro wrestling fans will fill the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

News

Fort Wayne band finds major success in pro wrestling

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Community

Live butterfly exhibit returns to Botanical Conservatory next week

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Dozens of colorful butterflies can be spotted fluttering about the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory starting next week.

News

Semi driver suffers medical event in DeKalb County, leading to crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a semi-truck driver had a medical event, causing him to crash into two other semis.

Latest News

Grant Me Hope

Grant Me Hope: Meet Emmanuel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Betton Jr.
21Alive collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system. This week, we met Emmanuel.

Crime

New Haven man arrested in 4/20 drug bust, police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) says a New Haven man is now facing several charges after police found a large number of narcotics including fentanyl and meth in his home.

Community

Carroll art teachers hold art show to fundraise for local church

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two Northwest Allen County School art teachers are coming together to give back to a local church.

News

ISP searching for Noblesville man missing since March

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
58-year-old Patrick Stern was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 2.

Politics

Machine gun adapting switches illegal under new Indiana law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana law now makes it illegal for anyone to possess devices for adapting a firearm into a machine gun.

Crime

Evansville woman charged with federal hate crime in attack on IU student

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A 56-year-old Evansville woman has been charged with a federal hate crime after the U.S. DOJ says she stabbed an 18-year-old of Chinese descent in a racially motivated attack.