Johnson County police arrest 32 in child solicitation investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a three-day child solicitation investigation came to an end on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of over 30 people.

The department says the investigation took place in Greenwood from April 18 to April 20.

“Together we are dedicated to protecting our youth and our community from these ruthless predators. We will continue to partner and work tirelessly to bring these folks to justice. The protection of our youth in our communities is paramount and our continued commitment to these operations will not waiver,” the department said in a release.

The following people were arrested in the recent sting:

Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, 24, of Indianapolis

Martin Alvarez-Rodriguez, 35, of Indianapolis

Sean Atkinson, 33, of Indianapolis

Skanioyevensky M. Bien-Aime, 21, of Brownsburg

Nicolai Bright, 34, of Indianapolis

Christopher S. Busch, 55, of Indianapolis

Werner Najarro Casasola, 36, of Hermitage, Tennessee

Rolando A. Cuahuizo, 33, of Indianapolis

Richard J. Cummings Sr., 65, of Beech Grove

Tyrone J. Davidson, 48, of Indianapolis

Frantziou Delcine, 33, of Indianapolis

Joshua Davis Denney, 39, of Indianapolis

Eustace Lorenz Ellis, 26, of Indianapolis

David Frazee, 32, of Fishers

Fred Krispen Haas, 41, of Indianapolis

Herman R. Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Columbus

Alexander Juarez-Aguilar, 21, of Indianapolis

Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, of Indianapolis

Steven Ralph Lewis, 62, of Indianapolis

Adan Pablo Mateo, 32, of Indianapolis

Benjamin Robert McCartney, 26, of Brownsburg

Matthew D. McMahon, 37, of Fairland

Michael Shawn Milligan, 58, of Dayton

Sean Andrew Montgomery, 25, of Indianapolis

Matthew J. Mueller, 45, of Cicero

Bryan Parker, 43, of Indianapolis

Terry E. Rickman, 34, of Homecroft

Adam Shaffer, 40, of Crawfordsville

Michael Alan Tooker Jr., 32, of Indianapolis

Nicolas Isiah Washington, 23, of Avon

Drew A. Wilde, 34, of Indianapolis

William Raymond Wills, 59, of Marion

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.