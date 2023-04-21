Johnson County police arrest 32 in child solicitation investigation
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a three-day child solicitation investigation came to an end on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of over 30 people.
The department says the investigation took place in Greenwood from April 18 to April 20.
“Together we are dedicated to protecting our youth and our community from these ruthless predators. We will continue to partner and work tirelessly to bring these folks to justice. The protection of our youth in our communities is paramount and our continued commitment to these operations will not waiver,” the department said in a release.
The following people were arrested in the recent sting:
- Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, 24, of Indianapolis
- Martin Alvarez-Rodriguez, 35, of Indianapolis
- Sean Atkinson, 33, of Indianapolis
- Skanioyevensky M. Bien-Aime, 21, of Brownsburg
- Nicolai Bright, 34, of Indianapolis
- Christopher S. Busch, 55, of Indianapolis
- Werner Najarro Casasola, 36, of Hermitage, Tennessee
- Rolando A. Cuahuizo, 33, of Indianapolis
- Richard J. Cummings Sr., 65, of Beech Grove
- Tyrone J. Davidson, 48, of Indianapolis
- Frantziou Delcine, 33, of Indianapolis
- Joshua Davis Denney, 39, of Indianapolis
- Eustace Lorenz Ellis, 26, of Indianapolis
- David Frazee, 32, of Fishers
- Fred Krispen Haas, 41, of Indianapolis
- Herman R. Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Columbus
- Alexander Juarez-Aguilar, 21, of Indianapolis
- Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, of Indianapolis
- Steven Ralph Lewis, 62, of Indianapolis
- Adan Pablo Mateo, 32, of Indianapolis
- Benjamin Robert McCartney, 26, of Brownsburg
- Matthew D. McMahon, 37, of Fairland
- Michael Shawn Milligan, 58, of Dayton
- Sean Andrew Montgomery, 25, of Indianapolis
- Matthew J. Mueller, 45, of Cicero
- Bryan Parker, 43, of Indianapolis
- Terry E. Rickman, 34, of Homecroft
- Adam Shaffer, 40, of Crawfordsville
- Michael Alan Tooker Jr., 32, of Indianapolis
- Nicolas Isiah Washington, 23, of Avon
- Drew A. Wilde, 34, of Indianapolis
- William Raymond Wills, 59, of Marion
