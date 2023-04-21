ISP searching for Noblesville man missing since March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking for the public’s help in locating a Noblesville man they say was last seen in Indianapolis in early March.

ISP says 58-year-old Patrick Stern was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 2. Police call his disappearance “suspicious”, saying they are seeking help from the public in providing any relevant information on his location.

Stern was last seen driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade with an Indiana “Colts” license plate IC840. The Cadillac also has a trailer hitch and tinted windows.

Anyone who has spotted the car or has information on his location is asked to call ISP at 317-899-8577. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or by downloading the P3tips app here.

