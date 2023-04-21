Grant Me Hope: Meet Emmanuel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week, 21Alive News introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

21Alive collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

This week, we met Emmanuel.

“My name is Emmanuel and I am 14 and I am in 8th grade. So Manny is looking forward to high school so he can play football, he has goals to play for the Detroit Lions when he grows up. Three things I want to be when I grow up, a football player, a chef and an actor.” - Emmanuel

“Yeah so he’s kind, he’s caring, he thinks about others. He likes to play games, he’s not super competitive but he likes to win at the same time. He likes to spend time with his siblings, his friends , he likes making new friends at school. Usually get the football out and toss the football around and sometimes we play basketball. He’s very active, you know, he goes almost every weekend for sleepovers. I mean he’s definitely family oriented with his own family, his siblings, he sees them more than once a month. My wish is that he finds a family that lets him keep in touch with his siblings, that’s patient, open, fun, likes to play sports, likes to watch movies, especially marvel movies. Yeah just open to doing anything fun but I think patience is probably going to be key. Family is important to me because no matter what they will always be there for you.” - Grant Me Hope

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit their website.

