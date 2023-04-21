Fort Wayne develops science-backed climate action and adaptation plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Climate scientists at Indiana University say over two-thirds of Fort Wayne residents believe climate change is real, according to a 2019 study done by IU. City officials are using that study to help them mitigate the effects climate change.

The plan, called Sustaining Fort Wayne, is a plan backed behind the researchers who published the Hoosier Life Survey. The plan brought together different city departments to build upon what the city had already done to be greener.

What they’ve already done? Change traffic lights to LED, building of the Deep Rock Tunnel project to separate storm and waste water, and build green infrastructure in the city to help with flooding concerns among others initiatives.

The steps are good, but the city wants to go further.

Young people are more concerned about our climate than any generation before them, believing it will only get worse in their lifetime.

Bishop Luers senior Genevieve Cicchiello believes climate change is one of the biggest struggles her generation will face in the future, and wants to see more being done about Climate Change in Fort Wayne, saying” It’s definitely one of the most important topics. I think young people are seeing the detrimental effects when we’re still forming ideas about everything”

If the human causes of climate change are left unchecked, those effects could get worse.

Scientists say Fort Wayne could see a 336% increase in 90 degree days over the next 27 years, with a 125% increasing in decadal extreme precipitation events if we don’t take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The City is not only preparing for the future, but making Fort Wayne more resilient, something Doug Fasick with the City says Fort Wayne residents want.

Fasick says “They’re asking to be engaged with it. We receive over 900 calls about standing water, flooding issues that we have from these extreme rain events. We’re hearing that.”

Part of the city’s new plan includes proven measures like creating more green infrastructure and planting more trees to shade people and buildings during extreme heat, with extreme heat being the number one weather-related cause of deaths, on average, over the last 30 years.

The City also plans to use more solar power, decrease emissions from fleet vehicles, capture more greenhouse gases to convert to energy. Their energy goal is to be net zero by 2030.

Pat Carney with the City says improving on the interconnectivity is also one of the goals, with the hope to reduce the number of cars on the road.

“We’ve got over 134 miles of trails that provides everybody with alternative modes of transportations, whether it be walking, bike riding, you’ve got the e-scooters and then city link is working on getting some funding for alternative fuel types of buses,” Carney said.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry believes this plan is important not just to create a healthier city, but to keep attracting young talent to Fort Wayne.

“Young people stay if they feel that their presence is needed, that they have some type of value to the community, and there’s no question that the generation that’s coming into leadership positions now have in mind that we need to have a sense of responsibility to our environment,” Henry says. “We need to make the changes that help us be sustainable into the future and to prepare us not only for a good life now but for generations to come.”

That thought was echoed by Cicchiello.

She says, “We have a moral responsibility to take care of the land for ourselves and for the future generations so it’s as livable and as good of a place to live as it can be, and I also think economically we need to make ourselves more sustainable so we attract people to move here in the future because I think that’s what a lot of people are going to be looking for.”

To do all of this, Henry plans to ask city council $250,000 annually to continue building a prepared and more resilient community, and this is just step one of the plan. City officials hope to involve the public in the future to learn more about their concerns and what they would like to see done.

