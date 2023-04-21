Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens Saturday, announces new changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open for its 59th season at 9 a.m. Saturday April 22nd. Executive Director Rick Schuiteman says there are exciting changes coming to the award-winning zoo this year.

The new Asian Trek realm will feature a variety of the Asian animals at the zoo, including an upgrade to the Sumatran tiger exhibit. At the Indiana Family Farm, zoo goers can now feed the chickens for an up-close interactive experience. And on Memorial Day Weekend, the new Red Panda Ridge exhibit will be completed.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosts more than 600,000 guests every year and is home to over 1500 animals.

Ticket prices vary. Visitors 13 and up are $18. Children ages 2 to 12 are $14 and children under two are free. The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m daily. From May through July the zoo has extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the zoo, visit their website.

