Fort Wayne band finds major success in pro wrestling

By Amir Abbas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This weekend, thousands of pro wrestling fans will fill the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The most popular wrestler at the event will be Cody Rhodes—son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

But what you probably didn’t know is that Cody’s entrance song wasn’t created by some hotshot producer in Hollywood—it was written and recorded by a couple of guys from Fort Wayne.

Their name is Downstait, and they might just be the most successful musicians to ever come out of the Summit City.

Downstait members with WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes
The band was formed years ago when the members were teens at South Side High School. After playing dozens of local gigs in The Fort, the members say they got their big break when they were approached by a WWE music producer who asked them to create a theme song for The Miz.

That song, “I Came to Play”, currently has over 9 million streams on Spotify.

But even bigger success came for the band when Rhodes asked them to produce a hit for him, which led to the creation of “Kingdom”.

Currently, “Kingdom” has over 20 million streams on Spotify alone, more than doubling the success of “I Came to Play”. The song has also been a chart-topper in multiple countries, hitting #2 in the U.S. and #1 in the U.K.

“It’s just disbelief. It’s insane to hear that many people singing something that I wrote in a basement in Waynedale.”

The guys in Downstait have not forgotten their roots, and in fact, they still live and work in Fort Wayne.

Hear from the band members above on their experience blowing up in the pro wrestling world.

