Forever Home Friday: Meet Spring & Bumble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s Forever (’Furever’) Home Friday, meet Spring and Bumble, two 8-week-old kittens up for adoption.

Humane Fort Wayne announced that on Saturday, April 22, they will partner with Coldwell-Banker and The Mortgage Exchange for a big adoption event called the “Home Free Adoption Event.”

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hanna Street location. Costs will be covered for any adoptions that take place during that time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.