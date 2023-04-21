Forever Home Friday: Meet Spring & Bumble
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s Forever (’Furever’) Home Friday, meet Spring and Bumble, two 8-week-old kittens up for adoption.
Humane Fort Wayne announced that on Saturday, April 22, they will partner with Coldwell-Banker and The Mortgage Exchange for a big adoption event called the “Home Free Adoption Event.”
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hanna Street location. Costs will be covered for any adoptions that take place during that time.
