Farmers Market Summer season to begin in early May

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fans of the YLNI (Young Leaders of NE Indiana) Farmers Market and shopping during its summer season, get ready to rejoice.

Officials with the market say the first day of its summer season is Saturday, May 6, at The Original Barr Street Market near the intersection of Barr and Berry Streets, next to the History Center.

The market is moving from its winter location at the old candy factory at 1501 E Berry St. Organizers say it is a “bittersweet” moving from their winter location but are excited since the summer space allows for more events and amenities.

Market Manager Ashley Wagner says that pony rides will be one of the new additions to the market this year, as well as a cornhole tournament.

They say free parking will be available on the adjacent streets and nearby parking lots.

Organizers say there are more than 180 vendors for this year’s Summer Market season, from artisan foods and food trucks to crafts, flowers, and more. They say vendors are to draw in nearly 6,000-12,000 shoppers every Saturday.

The Summer Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until Sept. 30.

