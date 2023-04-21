Evansville woman charged with federal hate crime in attack on IU student

56-year-old Billie Davis
56-year-old Billie Davis(Bloomington Police Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 56-year-old Evansville woman has been charged with a federal hate crime after the U.S. DOJ says she stabbed an 18-year-old of Chinese descent in a racially motivated attack.

The department says on January 11, Billie Davis willfully attacked the woman “because of the victim’s race and national origin”. 21Alive affiliate WTHR reports the victim told police she was on a bus in Bloomington when Davis attacked her.

The woman told officers she was waiting for the doors to open when Davis hit her repeatedly in the head, with doctors later finding multiple stab wounds on her head. The indictment says Davis attempted to kill the woman.

Investigators later got footage from the bus, showing the two interacted before the assault. She was preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

In court on Thursday, the DOJ says a federal grand jury in Evansville indicted her with a federal hate crime charge.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD respond after officer crashes into pedestrian
‘You just can’t control how people fall’: FWPD responds after officer crashes into, critically injures pedestrian
Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot
Police find body on Fort Wayne trial on March 30
Coroner identifies body found along Maumee River as 62-year-old woman
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
22-year-old Bryan, Ohio man missing since November returns home

Latest News

FILE - Junk Food Alley at Three Rivers Festival
Three Rivers Festival searching for hundreds of volunteers
Forever Home Friday: Meet Spring & Bumble
Farmers Market Summer season to begin in early May
Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast