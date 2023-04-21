Carroll art teachers hold art show to fundraise for local church

(Northwest Allen County Schools)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Northwest Allen County School art teachers are coming together to give back to a local church.

Scott Kilmer, who is retiring from Carroll at the end of the school year, said he partnered with Turner to create an exhibit called “Earth, Water, & Oil” at Life House Church in Huntertown after encouraging her for years to showcase her pottery work.

Turner and Kilmer decided to do a combination in the show to display a mix of paintings and ceramics for a well-balanced sale.

Kilmer said he plans to donate part of the show’s earnings to the church and hopes the sale “goes well.”

Though Kilmer has been in various art shows for over 20 years and has his work exhibited at museums, including the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, this would be one of the first public shows Turner has participated in.

