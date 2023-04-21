11-year-old boy killed in South Bend shooting identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Johnson Street on a ShotSpotter notification. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-boy, identified as T’yon Horston of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Horston was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His autopsy is set for Friday in Kalamazoo.

City officials issued statements hours after the shooting on Thursday evening.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller’s statement called on the community to come together in the time of tragedy and urged those with information to come forward.

“This is another tragic loss of life from senseless gun violence, and my prayers are with his loved ones,” Mayor Mueller said in a press release. “We need to come together as a community to protect our kids and keep them alive and free. The City will continue to share relevant updates as the investigation proceeds. I urge residents with information to share it with our investigators or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The violence must stop, and justice must be served through our legal system.”

Democratic mayoral candidate Henry Davis Jr., the representative of the district in which the shooting happened, called for the expansion of mental health services and more comprehensive after-school programming.

“Today, I witnessed the tragedy against a 11-year-old boy and a family,” Davis Jr. said in a press release. “Although many of us would like to point fingers, this situation is tough on everyone including our 2nd District and law enforcement community. I tip my hat to the SBPD for their response and professionalism during this time. I also give my condolences to the families impacted by this horrific act. Our children need our guidance and support. I am calling for programming that has worked in other places in the U.S. such as the Peacemakers Fellowship program that has dropped gun violence in a California community by 70% over a 7- or 8-year timespan. I am asking that there is intentional, ongoing funding for youth programming that requires more than a ball. We must develop and expand after-school programming, fund mental health services, dispatch social workers, keep our schools open for recreation during the summer months and implement a lock box program for gun owners. We must exhaust every option to save our youth regardless of income or location. Our children are our future.”

“As legislators and politicians, we can’t dictate what happens in a household. What we can do is leverage the resources that we have at our disposal to try to address these situations,” said Jorden Giger, candidate for South Bend’s 2nd District and co-founder of Black Lives Matter South Bend.

On Friday morning, Jefferson Traditional Middle School Principal Chiquita Adams issed a statement on Jefferson’s Facebook page, saying that she is heartbroken, and that there is additional support on campus as the Jefferson School community navigates their loss.

Community leaders held a press conference in response to the shooting on Friday morning in the 600 block of N. Johnson Street.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

