Woman, 82, dies following March Citilink bus crash

(Staff)
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner confirmed Thursday the woman critically injured in a Citilink bus crash last month has died.

You may remember when police say two Citilink buses collided on the afternoon of March 22 in downtown Fort Wayne.

Police say the crash happened at the corner of East Wallace and South Clinton streets after a Citilink bus “possibly” ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into another Citilink bus on Wallace.

We understand the impact caused the smaller bus to collide with a nearby Jeep and the larger bus to strike a gas line.

We’re told 82-year-old Carrie Abernathy of Fort Wayne was a passenger on one of those buses at the time of the crash.

The Allen County Coroner confirmed she died Thursday from her injuries. The manner of death is accidental.

The coroner says Abernathy is the 10th traffic fatality for Allen County this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

