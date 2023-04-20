Wabash County man arrested following school schooting threat

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after they were alerted by Illinois police that he posted a threatening message online directed at an area school.

The department says around 3 a.m. Thursday, Wabash County dispatch was contacted by the Lincolnshire Police Department in Illinois to tell them about a potential threat of school violence in Wabash County.

They say the following statement was flagged after it was posted online during a live stream: “I’m going to go around and shoot every school I see.”

The man who posted the message, who had shared his personal information on his profile, had recently been served a protection order regarding a domestic partner he had children with, police say.

Police also say the man had recently complained about a child custody issue while at a Wabash County school, leading school leaders to contact law enforcement. They say he displayed an “abusive attitude” towards the school staff. The school then requested that the man be given a “no trespass warning” for school grounds.

The department says they then obtained a search warrant early Thursday morning and arrested him while he was working. Officers have not yet released his name.

