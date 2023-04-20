Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot

By Jazlynn Bebout and Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a person was fatally struck in the parking lot of the Meijer on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Meijer on Maysville Road.

A witness tells 21Alive that a person who was using an electric scooter was loading groceries into his truck when he was struck by a passing SUV.

They say the victim and scooter got stuck under the vehicle and were drug over into another lane, where the SUV struck a parked car.

FWPD officials say the man was pronounced dead.

A family member of the person identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Harter.

Betty George, the niece of Harter, arrived at the scene after the crash to collect his groceries and other belongings. She tells 21Alive that her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.

A witness at the scene said she also saw the SUV driver hit six cars and a cart corral. Police believe the driver may have had a medical problem that resulted in the crash.

Officials say there is no word on the final cause of the collision.

Vietnam veteran struck, killed in parking lot of Meijer on Maysville Road

