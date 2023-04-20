Statewide Silver Alert issued for Elkhart man

ELKHART, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a northern Indiana man.

69-year-old Roger Ray of Elkhart was last seen in Elkhart a little after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police and Elkhart Police Department officials say Ray could be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Ray is six feet tall, 300 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175.

