Solar panel installation preparing Garrett students for the future of construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Solar panels have been around for decades, but only recently have prices come down and their efficiency increased enough to make them viable to power homes.

The students at Garrett High School are learning how to install solar power systems, a skill that is very much in demand with the transition to clean energy.

Trying to keep up with demand of the local workforce is something Garrett’s Career Development Director, Corey Schoon, says schools haven’t done well with in the past.

Schoon explained how GHS is helping to bridge that gap, saying “We make a conscious effort to go out there and figure out what they need, what skillsets they need, what talents they need and we then try to teach that to our students here at Garrett High School.”

According to Climate Central, Indiana saw a 30 percent increase in homes powered by solar energy from 2021 to 2022.

Courtesy: Climate Central. Solar generation in 2022. (Climate Central)

Construction students at GHS now have first hand experience with solar panels, installing a solar array on their newest student built home in Brennan Estates in Garrett. This home is the third of nine homes being built by students in the neighborhood.

Garrett senior Graydon Clingan already knows what the future holds. He says solar panels will be on most houses and buildings in the future. So, he believes the experience in his construction class will give him and his classmates a leg up as they go into the work force.

“Doing solar energy, that’s more high demand and us knowing how to install that, it’s a pretty big deal when it comes to that,” Clingan says

So, while widespread solar power may seem far away, the future is now, in Garrett.

Schoon says. “For those students to walk out of here with those skillsets in a workforce that’s growing, I think is invaluable to them.”

The solar panel installation was made possible thanks to the Center for Energy Education, a $15,000 donations from Sculpin Solar and Renewable Energy Systems. And he hopes to continue solar use in Brennan Estate homes in the future.

