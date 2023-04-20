Red Cross to install free smoke detectors in Waynedale and Northeast Indiana

By Jessica Walter
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As part of the “Homes Made Safer” Campaign, the Red Cross of Northeast Indiana will install smoke detectors in your home free of charge.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Red Cross will focus its efforts in the Waynedale area. Executive Director Olivia Lusher says after the derecho storm in June 2022, Waynedale was an area that needed extra care to relieve some of the effects of the storm.

As part of the installation, you will receive at-home fire safety training and Red Cross representatives will help you create a customized plan should you ever face an emergency fire situation.

While Saturday’s event focuses on Waynedale, the Red Cross will install smoke detectors in homes across 17 counties in Northeast Indiana year-round. You can call 260-255-3721 to speak directly with a representative to get set up.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
22-year-old Bryan, Ohio man missing since November returns home
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday
FWPD is responding to a crash in the area of E Washington Blvd. by the Travelers Inn Wednesday,...
FWPD: Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash Wednesday
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
The Guess Who stopped by a park in Huntington to film some of their latest music video.
The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video

Latest News

BuskerFest returns to downtown Fort Wayne this May
In this week's Walk in the Park, Krista Miller discusses how to get a free tree as well as how...
Walk in the Park: How to plant a tree
Former Columbia City Parks Superintendent Mark Green has been arrested on several charges.
Misconduct, theft charges filed against ousted Columbia City Parks Superintendent
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast