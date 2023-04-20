Red Cross to install free smoke detectors in Waynedale and Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As part of the “Homes Made Safer” Campaign, the Red Cross of Northeast Indiana will install smoke detectors in your home free of charge.

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Red Cross will focus its efforts in the Waynedale area. Executive Director Olivia Lusher says after the derecho storm in June 2022, Waynedale was an area that needed extra care to relieve some of the effects of the storm.

As part of the installation, you will receive at-home fire safety training and Red Cross representatives will help you create a customized plan should you ever face an emergency fire situation.

While Saturday’s event focuses on Waynedale, the Red Cross will install smoke detectors in homes across 17 counties in Northeast Indiana year-round. You can call 260-255-3721 to speak directly with a representative to get set up.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.