Police vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a police vehicle in downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday evening
A pedestrian was hit by a police vehicle in downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday evening(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A person was critically hurt after they were hit by a police vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officers said the police vehicle was making a turn from Calhoun Street to East Main Street when the pedestrian was hit.

Investigators were seen around a pickup truck with no markings as authorities blocked traffic at the intersection.

Police did not immediately say if the officer was on duty at the time. The victim was not identified.

This story is developing and will be updated.

