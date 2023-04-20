Person using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot

Person struck in parking lot of Meijer on Maysville Road.
Person struck in parking lot of Meijer on Maysville Road.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a person was fatally struck in the parking lot of an area Meijer Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Meijer on Maysville Road.

A witness tells 21Alive a person who was using an electric scooter was loading groceries into their truck when they were struck by a passing SUV.

They say the victim and scooter got stuck under the vehicle and were drug over into the next lane where the SUV struck a parked car.

FWPD says the person has been pronounced dead.

21Alive is at the scene and is working to learn more about the incident.

