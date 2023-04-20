Person using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a person was fatally struck in the parking lot of an area Meijer Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Meijer on Maysville Road.

A witness tells 21Alive a person who was using an electric scooter was loading groceries into their truck when they were struck by a passing SUV.

They say the victim and scooter got stuck under the vehicle and were drug over into the next lane where the SUV struck a parked car.

FWPD says the person has been pronounced dead.

21Alive is at the scene and is working to learn more about the incident.

