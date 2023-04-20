Misconduct, theft charges filed against ousted Columbia City Parks Superintendent

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - An investigation into the leader of the Columbia City Parks and Recreation Department has resulted in several charges for the now-former official.

In March, Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said he had recently learned of “suspicious financial activity” at the city’s parks department and contacted the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, and Indiana State Board of Accounts to open an investigation.

That investigation resulted in the firing of Parks Superintendent Mark Green.

Now, online court records show Green has been arrested on nine felonies including corrupt business influence, theft of property valued at over $50k, and official misconduct as a public servant.

Jail officials tell us Green was booked into the Whitley County Jail Wednesday on the above charges and has since bonded out.

When 21Alive first reached out to the Indiana State Board of Accounts in March, they said they can’t go into detail about the matter but are working on an audit report that is expected to take months.

Officials at Huntington University tell us Green has also resigned from his role there as an assistant men’s basketball coach.

21Alive is working on learning more about this case. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.