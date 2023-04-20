Fort Wayne man dies in Wednesday motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.

The Allen County Coroner says Benjamin Ashley Wires died from multiple blunt force injuries.

According to personnel with the Fort Wayne Police Department officers patrolling the area near E. Rudisill Boulevard and Hessen Cassel Road saw a motorcycle lying in the road and found Wires on the side of the road.

Wires death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Wires’ is the 8th traffic fatality for Allen County for 2023.

