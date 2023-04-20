Coroner identifies body found along Maumee River as 62-year-old woman

Police find body on Fort Wayne trial on March 30
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead on the River Greenway in March.

The remains were found on March 30 in a line of trees along the Maumee River between Anthony and Coliseum Boulevard. Officers believe the body was carried to the location by the river.

Through the use of DNA testing, the coroner was able to identify the woman as 62-year-old Catherine Daisy Lewis of Fort Wayne.

Her cause and manner of death are pending at the time of this report.

