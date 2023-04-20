Columbia City man arrested, faces multiple child porn charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Columbia City man faces multiple felony child porn charges following a months-long investigation that led to his arrest.

ISP officials said their Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) opened an investigation in September 2022 after receiving a case from the Chicago Police Department ICAC based on a tip that an online account had been used to exploit children.

Investigators said 42-year-old John Cowdin II was revealed to be the person behind the account and was arrested on Monday.

ISP officials say Cowdin faces seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Officials urge anyone with information on internet crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or report it to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.

