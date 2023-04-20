BuskerFest returns to downtown Fort Wayne this May

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne, get ready to celebrate street performers as BuskerFest returns downtown this May.

Organizers welcome the local community to experience local, regional, and national performances from musicians, fire dancers, jugglers, and so much more at the annual BuskerFest at Wayne and Calhoun Streets from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Officials say there will be multiple street performers, as well as a mix of six bands that will hold live performances near the Berry-Calhoun Street intersection.

They also say the circus show comedian Kilted Colin and the band Aerial Evolution will perform at the festival for the first time. The fan-favorite juggler and acrobat Cate Great will return for this year’s festivities for the first time since 2017.

The event will close with Pyroscope’s live-fire dancers from 8:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The family-friendly event also features special guest appearances from princesses like Cinderella.

This is BuskerFest’s 12th season in Fort Wayne. Admission is free, and organizers encourage attendees to tip buskers for their performances.

For more information and a complete list of entertainment, visit the festival’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
22-year-old Bryan, Ohio man missing since November returns home
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday
FWPD is responding to a crash in the area of E Washington Blvd. by the Travelers Inn Wednesday,...
FWPD: Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash Wednesday
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
The Guess Who stopped by a park in Huntington to film some of their latest music video.
The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video

Latest News

In this week's Walk in the Park, Krista Miller discusses how to get a free tree as well as how...
Walk in the Park: How to plant a tree
Chris Christie Allen County GOP
Chris Christie speaks at Allen County GOP Lincoln Day dinner
Fort Wayne native Annaleise Loxton talks with 21Alive about her time with 'The Phantom of the...
ON BROADWAY: Fort Wayne native there for final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ curtain call
The Guess Who stopped by a park in Huntington to film some of their latest music video.
The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video