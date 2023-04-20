BuskerFest returns to downtown Fort Wayne this May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne, get ready to celebrate street performers as BuskerFest returns downtown this May.

Organizers welcome the local community to experience local, regional, and national performances from musicians, fire dancers, jugglers, and so much more at the annual BuskerFest at Wayne and Calhoun Streets from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Officials say there will be multiple street performers, as well as a mix of six bands that will hold live performances near the Berry-Calhoun Street intersection.

They also say the circus show comedian Kilted Colin and the band Aerial Evolution will perform at the festival for the first time. The fan-favorite juggler and acrobat Cate Great will return for this year’s festivities for the first time since 2017.

The event will close with Pyroscope’s live-fire dancers from 8:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The family-friendly event also features special guest appearances from princesses like Cinderella.

This is BuskerFest’s 12th season in Fort Wayne. Admission is free, and organizers encourage attendees to tip buskers for their performances.

For more information and a complete list of entertainment, visit the festival’s website.

