41st Honor Flight from Fort Wayne set for Wednesday

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is set to celebrate its 2023 season by holding its first flight.

Officials say the flight will be early morning on Wednesday, April 26, at the 122nd Fighter Wing at 3005 Ferguson Rd.

They say 85 veterans from the Fort Wayne area are scheduled for the flight, including 12 Korean War veterans, 13 Cold War veterans, 1 Iraq War veteran, 58 Vietnam veterans, and 1 World War II veteran.

Organizers also say 3037 veterans, in total, have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight.

HFNEI President Cathy Berkshire says she and the entire Honor Flight team are “excited” to begin the 2023 season. She says five flights are planned for the 2023 season, and one flight is dedicated to Purple Heart recipients.

Officials say welcome home festivities are not allowed due to the construction at the airport.

