2 IMPD officers shot on city’s east side following chase; suspect dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) said one suspect is dead and another is in custody after two officers were shot Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Police said the incident started during an investigation into a suspect involved in a shooting in Lawrence.

As police attempted to pull the suspect car over around 12:40 p.m. in the area of 30th Street and North Post Road, a short chase began.

Police said there were multiple attempts to stop the chase by spinning out the suspect’s car.

According to police, the chase ended when the suspect’s car reached a dead-end in a business’ parking lot close to where the chase started.

After the police chase ended, IMPD confirmed a suspect and four IMPD officers shot at each other.

Police said the two officers who were shot were taken by fellow officers to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both officers are said to be in stable condition at this time.

According to police, the suspect, only identified at this time as a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said an AR-15-style rifle was found near the suspect.

Police said another suspect, who was the passenger in the suspect’s car, ran but was taken into custody a short time later.

According to police, an IMPD car at the scene had multiple bullet holes in the hood, side of the car, and back and front windshields.

“(Police officers) don’t deserve to be targeted,” IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said. “Our officers have a mission to stop violent crime, (and) we need help. The community needs to hold themselves accountable.”

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will provide an update on the officers from Eskenazi Hospital at 3:30 p.m.

Post Road is now open. 30th St remains closed and is expected to be closed for several hours.

30th Street is currently closed between Post and Franklin roads as the investigation continues. Police said Post Road between 25th and 30th streets is back open as of 3:10 p.m.

A spokesperson with Warren Township Schools said the district is currently on a secure hold, and parents have been notified. The spokesperson said it’s unclear if students will be held past dismissal.

Indy FOP President Rick Snyder shared a statement with 13News that reads, in part:

“Today we are reminded once again, what is put to risk each time the women and men of law enforcement put on their badge and step forward to stand the line on behalf of the communities they serve.”

