Two arrested in Ohio on drug, paraphernalia charges

ANTWERP, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force said two men were arrested and face drug-related charges.

Officials say a home in the 4300 block of C.R. 230 on Tuesday. They say the warrant followed an investigation into possible drug trafficking.

They say methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a “large amount” of money were found.

Officials say nearly 480 grams of meth were found in the home during a second search.

61-year-old Jimmie Keeler and 33-year-old Robert Philpot III were arrested and face two drug-related charges.

