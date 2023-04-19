Ohio fiscal officer used public funds to add to his roadside zoo, report says

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - An audit released on Tuesday shows an Ohio official used public funds to buy animals and other goods for a personal roadside zoo attraction.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office says an investigation into Cyril “Cy” Vierstra, a now-former Vinton Township fiscal officer, started following a complaint that he was misusing township debit and credit cards.

A review of his bank records revealed a number of questionable transactions between January 2016 and July 2020 investigators say funded renovations to his home and the nonprofit wildlife refuge he ran. They say he created fake invoices, billing slips, and other fraudulent documents to hide the transactions.

Purchases made with the public funds included a wildebeest, two snow owls from England, hot tubs, a snow cone machine, bicycles, a video game system, telescopes, a drone, and many other items not related to the operations of the township.

“This was an abuse of the public trust at its worst,” Auditor of State Keith Faber said. “Public funds that were supposed to be used for roads and bridges and needed services instead were stolen to buy kayaks, a popcorn cart, a swimming pool, a drum set, gazebos – the list goes on and on.”

Vierstra pleaded guilty in October 2022 to counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, and tampering with records, plus a misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty. He was sentenced in February 2023 to 4 years in prison and ordered to pay $339,717.86 in restitution, which included the stolen funds and audit costs.

The special audit released on Tuesday, April 18, details the $345,049 in findings for recovery.

