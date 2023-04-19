Neighbor of Kendallville gunman says her family is traumatized

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cara Foster and her family were in their apartment last Wednesday when the sound of gunfire started, and bullets came flying into her apartment.

“I’m reliving it every day because it’s a nightmare,” Foster said.

A nightmare. That’s how Foster describes last week’s shootout between police and 60-year-old Michael Emmons. Even though no neighbors were injured - it’s left an impact emotionally.

“There’s a lot of, I want to say it’s pain and suffering all around,” Foster said.

Foster lives right next door to Emmons. That night, Foster and her family were inside their apartment when, out of nowhere, bullets began flying through the walls.

As gunfire began, Foster rushed her family, including her kids, into her bedroom. It was their best option as it was the furthest point away from the gunfire.

“As a mother, having my kids in some kind of situation like that is overwhelming,” Foster said.

Foster says throughout the night, she kept trying to be a comforting mother for her children. Still, she says, all she wanted at the time was her own.

“The whole time I was in my apartment, I wanted my mom,” Foster said. “35-years-old and I wanted my mom.”

After what felt like a never-ending nightmare, police cam to their rescue by helping them escape through her daughter’s window.

Foster and her family made it out safe that night. Even though they’re physically unharmed, she says, mentally, they’re traumatized.

“Unless you’re in that situation, then you’ll never know what me and my family went through,” Foster said.

Foster was given the option from the apartment complex to go back or take a different apartment. She chose to move, because, she says, it’s too difficult, emotionally, for her family to return to their old home.

Foster was there Tuesday afternoon to take her remaining belongings that weren’t destroyed to her new place.

