Motorcycle crash on city’s SE side leaves one with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning left one man with life-threatening injuries.

According to the personnel with the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were patrolling the area near E. Rudisill Boulevard and Hessen Cassel Road around 1:40 Wednesday morning when they saw a motorcycle lying on the northbound lane of Hessen Cassel Road. They say the officers also saw the driver lying on the side of the road.

Police say the man was believed to be driving north on Hessen Cassel Road when he lost control and struck several trash cans before crashing.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where officials say he was listed in life-threatening condition.

Police say the victim’s identity is currently unknown, and whether alcohol was involved is uncertain.

