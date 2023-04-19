Motorcycle crash on city’s SE side leaves one with life-threatening injuries

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning left one man with life-threatening injuries.

According to the personnel with the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were patrolling the area near E. Rudisill Boulevard and Hessen Cassel Road around 1:40 Wednesday morning when they saw a motorcycle lying on the northbound lane of Hessen Cassel Road. They say the officers also saw the driver lying on the side of the road.

Police say the man was believed to be driving north on Hessen Cassel Road when he lost control and struck several trash cans before crashing.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where officials say he was listed in life-threatening condition.

Police say the victim’s identity is currently unknown, and whether alcohol was involved is uncertain.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources searches the waters of Lake Monroe Monday,...
Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Monroe Lake Tuesday
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police arrested Kyree Warren following a downtown shooting on Nov. 27.
Man pleads guilty to shooting stepdad during domestic dispute
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
22-year-old Bryan, Ohio man missing since November returns home

Latest News

Two arrested in Ohio on drug, paraphernalia charges
Lawmakers must incorporate an extra $1.5 billion into the biennial budget following Wednesday’s...
Lawmakers get unexpected $1.5B for budget in latest forecast
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Indiana nurse in mask case avoids jail time with plea deal
Habitat for Humanity First Build
Habitat for Humanity begins historic build season Wednesday
FWPD is responding to a crash in the area of E Washington Blvd. by the Travelers Inn Wednesday,...
FWPD: Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash Wednesday