Huntington County inmate first to graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy Program

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says leaders have been working to bring new programs to the jail to help curb the growing drug epidemic and keep repeat offenders from going back behind bars.

RELATED : Programs help fight drug epidemic, brings Huntington County community together

One of those programs is called Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT). The program is to better help teach better decision-making to inmates.

Randal Rostron is the first graduate of the MRT program.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever been in a cap and gown,” Rostron said. ”So, it was really a big accomplishment for me.”

Rostron sat down with 21Alive at the Huntington County Jail inside the MRT classroom Wednesday. During the interview, he held his diploma in his MRT workbook and relished about how far he’s come.

“I was an addict pretty bad to where I had to have it every day,” Rostron said. “I didn’t care what I had to do, I had to have it. I guarantee you nobody that knows me would ever think they would ever see me shaking hands with the sheriff because it was just not who I was.”

He says he is no stranger to Huntington County’s jail. Over the years, he’s served time for drugs and robbery, even spending time in prison.

His latest charge, which he says is related to his addiction to meth, put him back behind bars in January.

“I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason,” Rostron said. “I come into here, I get into class and now they are asking me to teach.”

The program is run by Jami Fox who says she has been in Rostron’s shoes. Fox spent time behind bars and is recovering from her own addiction.

“They know that I’ve been there,” Fox said. “My story to them is no secret. Some of these inmates I’ve had run-ins with them in the past. I may have sold drugs to them, used drugs with them and they see recovery is possible.”

Currently, Fox has 35 inmates in the MRT class and on their way to recovery.

“Overdoses are through the roof,” Fox said. “The amazing thing about this county is that we are so blessed to have our Sheriff Chris Newton, Deputy Sheriff Chad Hammel, and Jail Commander Deb Meier who actually believe in our inmates. They want to see them get well and they don’t want to see them come back.”

That is ultimately Rostron’s goal, too. That once he gets out this time—it will be for good.

“Because of this program, I know that when I get out I’ll be fine,” Rostron said. “I’ll be good. And if I can just help one person I’ll be happy.”

Rostron is awaiting trial for the dealing charges.

Currently, the jail is in the process of launching the Jail Chemical Addition Program otherwise known as J-CAP. The program would allow inmates with substance abuse problems to receive treatment while in jail. Participants are separated from others in the jail population and are housed together.

Fox says she is hoping that the program will be up and running by June. She is also working with a number of organizations to help give inmates the tools they need once they leave jail.

If you are struggling with drugs or alcohol, there is help. You can dial 211 to hear about resources in your area.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.