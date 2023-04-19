Habitat for Humanity begins historic build season Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne began putting up the walls on their first home build of the season Wednesday morning.

They are set to build a record 20 homes this year, 16 of which will be in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood. In March, Habitat for Humanity announced their partnership with the City of Fort Wayne to build 32 market rate homes in the neighborhood.

CEO Jeremy McClish said they were averaging 7 homes a year in 2019. Now, they are set to build nearly three times the number of homes four years later.

For ways to help or to volunteer, visit their website here.

