The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A park in Huntington had some very special visitors on Tuesday.

Iconic 70s rock band The Guess Who visited the Sunken Gardens earlier in the week to shoot footage for one of their latest music videos.

The Canadian group boasts a catalog of chart-topping songs like “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.” The band has put out 11 studio albums, with two number-one hits in the U.S.

Huntington Parks & Recreation posted the exciting news to Facebook on Wednesday, saying their park programs director also had a chance to meet the band and take photos.

Sunken Gardens is located at West Park Drive and Dimond Street in Huntington. (Huntington)

