The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video

The Guess Who stopped by a park in Huntington to film some of their latest music video.
The Guess Who stopped by a park in Huntington to film some of their latest music video.(Huntington Parks and Rec)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A park in Huntington had some very special visitors on Tuesday.

Iconic 70s rock band The Guess Who visited the Sunken Gardens earlier in the week to shoot footage for one of their latest music videos.

The Canadian group boasts a catalog of chart-topping songs like “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.” The band has put out 11 studio albums, with two number-one hits in the U.S.

Huntington Parks & Recreation posted the exciting news to Facebook on Wednesday, saying their park programs director also had a chance to meet the band and take photos.

Sunken Gardens is located at West Park Drive and Dimond Street in Huntington.
Sunken Gardens is located at West Park Drive and Dimond Street in Huntington.(Huntington)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbor of Kendallville gunman says her family is traumatized

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Cara Foster and her family were in their apartment last Wednesday when the sound of gunfire started, and bullets came flying into her apartment.

Community

Downtown Live! to move summer concert venue location

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Fans of the popular Downtown Live! Summer Concert Series can expect to enjoy the festivities at a new location.

Community

I&M, customers celebrate electric workers on Lineworker Appreciation Day

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana Michigan Power and its customers celebrate the electrical lineworkers that ensure residents access to reliable power.

Community

Wooden Nickel to hold nationally recognized “Record Store Day” celebration

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Wooden Nickel will hold the 16th annual Record Store Day on Saturday at all three of its Fort Wayne locations.

Latest News

Community

Bravas announces opening of brick-and-mortar restaurant

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A fan-favorite food joint in Fort Wayne has announced the opening for the long-awaited return of its brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Community

LGBTQ+ youth center opens in downtown Fort Wayne

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium, Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of a new LGBTQ+ youth and young adult center in Fort Wayne.

News

Braydin Lewis, son of former Komet player, loses battle with cancer

Updated: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
|
By Alex Null and Evan Harris
19-year-old Braydin Lewis passed away late Saturday night in the company of friends and family after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

News

Fourth baby surrendered at Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box this year

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A newborn in Monroe County was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box just four months after it was installed.

Community

Water Lantern Festival to make next stop in Fort Wayne Saturday

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The social media favorite and traveling Water Lantern Festival is set to make a stop in Fort Wayne at the Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park Saturday.

Community

City plans for record investment in 2023 neighborhood improvement projects

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division has announced its list of neighborhood infrastructure improvement projects they intend to tackle this year.