FWPD: Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash along E Washington Blvd. Wednesday.

FWPD says crews were called to the area near the Travelers Inn along E Washington Blvd. around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say when they arrived, they found the motorcyclist laying on the side of the road.

FWPD says the man was headed westbound when he crashed into the back of a stopped SUV. The driver of the SUV then made a U-turn and took off. Witnesses told police the SUV was silver and has extensive rear-end damage.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1222.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.