FWCS plans public meetings for input on health, safety referendum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) officials will hold a series of meetings to present details for a proposed health and safety referendum over the next several weeks.

The meetings come after district officials say a total of nine weapons have been brought to FWCS facilities this school year.

BACKGROUND: FWCS Community School Safety Committee introduces a safety referendum

If approved by voters in the November election, the referendum would provide funding to pay for a variety of safety initiatives, including additional staff members to support students and address mental health needs.

The funding would also allow for security enhancements, including a weapons detection system, and other advanced security technology.

Parents, guardians, students, and others are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings to learn more.

A full list of planned meetings is as follows:

Tuesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m., North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.

Thursday, May 4, 6-8 p.m., South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass

Tuesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m., Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road

Monday, June 5, 1-3 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

Superintendent Mark Daniel is also set to discuss the referendum during his ‘Live with the Superintendent’ event on the FWCS Facebook Page at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. For anyone who can’t attend a meeting, you can give feedback online here.

