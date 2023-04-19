FWCS plans public meetings for input on health, safety referendum

FWCS logo
FWCS logo(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) officials will hold a series of meetings to present details for a proposed health and safety referendum over the next several weeks.

The meetings come after district officials say a total of nine weapons have been brought to FWCS facilities this school year.

BACKGROUND: FWCS Community School Safety Committee introduces a safety referendum

If approved by voters in the November election, the referendum would provide funding to pay for a variety of safety initiatives, including additional staff members to support students and address mental health needs.

The funding would also allow for security enhancements, including a weapons detection system, and other advanced security technology.

Parents, guardians, students, and others are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings to learn more.

A full list of planned meetings is as follows:

  • Tuesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m., North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.
  • Thursday, May 4, 6-8 p.m., South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.
  • Wednesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m., Snider High School, 4600 Fairlawn Pass
  • Tuesday, May 23, 6-8 p.m., Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road
  • Monday, June 5, 1-3 p.m., Wayne High School, 9100 Winchester Road

Superintendent Mark Daniel is also set to discuss the referendum during his ‘Live with the Superintendent’ event on the FWCS Facebook Page at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. For anyone who can’t attend a meeting, you can give feedback online here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huntington County inmate first to graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Huntington County has seen a dramatic increase in deadly overdoses over the years. Randal Rostron says he could have been another statistic if it wasn't for the program at the Huntington County Jail.

News

INDOT worker urging work zone awareness after accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
National Work Zone Awareness Weeks strikes close to home for one INDOT worker.

News

INDOT worker urges work zone awareness after accident

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

ON BROADWAY: Fort Wayne native there for final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ curtain call

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tom Powell and Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne native witnessed history during the final curtain call for Broadway’s longest-running show.

Crime

Fort Wayne man enters plea deal in 2021 murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne man accused of drowning a woman in a hotel bathtub and then attempting to stage the scene as a drug overdose has pleaded guilty.

Latest News

News

ON BROADWAY: Fort Wayne native there for final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ curtain call

Updated: 2 hours ago
ON BROADWAY: Fort Wayne native there for final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ curtain call

Community

The Guess Who drops by Huntington to film new music video

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A park in Huntington had some very special visitors on Tuesday.

Crime

Ohio fiscal officer used public funds to add to his roadside zoo, report says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An audit released on Tuesday shows an Ohio official used public funds to buy animals and other goods for a personal roadside zoo attraction.

News

Two arrested in Ohio on drug, paraphernalia charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force said two men were arrested and face drug-related charges.

Politics

Lawmakers get unexpected $1.5B for budget in latest forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
The General Assembly will have another $1.5 billion under the latest forecast to incorporate in the two-year budget before session ends in just ten days.