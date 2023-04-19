Fort Wayne man enters plea deal in 2021 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man accused of drowning a woman in a hotel bathtub and then attempting to stage the scene as a drug overdose has pleaded guilty.

In court on Wednesday, Terry Smith Jr. entered a guilty plea for the charge of aggravated battery. In exchange, the plea deal calls for the murder charge to be dropped. If the plea is accepted by a judge, Smith faces up to 12 years behind bars.

Smith is charged in the May 2021 murder of 35-year-old Tiffany Ferris of Decatur. Police say Smith beat and drowned Ferris in a tub at the Suburban Inn Extended Stay Hotel on Coliseum Boulevard.

According to court documents, a witness told police Smith was upset with Ferris for allegedly stealing and using his drugs. After she died, documents say Smith attempted to stage the scene to make it look like an overdose.

