ON BROADWAY: Fort Wayne native there for final ‘Phantom of the Opera’ curtain call

By Tom Powell and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne native witnessed history during the final curtain call for Broadway’s longest-running show.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” recently closed in New York City after an incredible 35-year run. But before the cast and crew took their final bows, a Bishop Dwenger grad was able to join the crew.

“It’s been incredible honestly, from day one working on the show, I’ve never taken a moment for granted,” Annaleise Loxton tells 21Alive.

Annaleise Loxton with Andrew Lloyd Webber, “The Phantom of the Opera” playwright.
Annaleise Loxton with Andrew Lloyd Webber, “The Phantom of the Opera” playwright.(Provided.)

If you were a theatre kid, you’ve probably shared a similar dream—to work on Broadway. When we asked her how she felt when she was first told about the job, she described it as an absolute shock.

She says she even asked her parents to look over the email to confirm what she was reading, that she’d be a part of “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Majestic Theatre.

But her role was one no one would have even considered as an option years ago.

The Ball State graduate, with degrees in theatre and film, was about to become the “COVID Safety Manager” for Broadway’s longest-running show.

“I was really afraid that being in this place of authority and dealing with these COVID protocols that I would be rejected, but no, absolutely part of the family. I absolutely loved my time with the company,” Loxton says.

The Hoosier says her time in the Bishop Dwenger theatre and show choir scene prepared her well for the new job, saying it was her dream.

“Getting to be a part of entertainment was always the dream, but getting to be a part of Phantom of the Opera during its final season on Broadway was absolutely out of this world,” she tells us.

The show’s final curtain came down Sunday, April 16, after opening back in January 1988. The show’s closing was originally planned for February but was pushed to mid-April after a spike in ticket sales, according to the Associated Press.

Fort Wayne native Annaleise Loxton talks with 21Alive about her time with 'The Phantom of the...
Fort Wayne native Annaleise Loxton talks with 21Alive about her time with 'The Phantom of the Opera' during its final season on Broadway.(Staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

