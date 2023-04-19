22-year-old Bryan, Ohio man missing since November returns home

Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - A Bryan, Ohio man that was missing since before Thanksgiving in 2022 returned home safely, police say.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, 22-year-old Noah Johnson walked into the police station a little after 2 a.m. Wednesday after disappearing about five months ago.

BACKGROUND: Police searching for Ohio man missing since mid-November

Police say Johnson went missing from his family’s home on the morning of November 18, 2022. Officials at the time believed he was in grave danger.

The search went on for a while, including around Harrison Lake.

The Bryan Police Department said Johnson told them there was no foul play in his disappearance and confirmed that he voluntarily left his family home.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

