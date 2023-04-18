Threat leads to lockdown, evacuation of Alexandria-Monroe Junior/Senior High School

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WPTA) - A phone call threat led to a school lockdown and large police response Monday morning at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School in northern Madison County.

Police found no legitimate threat, but students and parents were shaken by the incident.

The school administration notified police of the threat called in at 10:03 a.m. on Monday, April 17. The school resource officer on site saw no signs of a threat on campus, but the school went on lockdown and then was evacuated.

Officials with the Indiana State Police said in a news release that the caller posed as a staff member from the school.

“We all just kind of got in our classrooms and then as soon as we got in there, they had said ‘hard lockdown.’ And it was really, really scary. We were in a corner, kind of crying,” said 11th grader Katelynn Carter. Students were bussed from the school less than two miles away to the First Baptist Church, where they reunited with their parents.

“We were sick,” said Reece Carter, Katelynn’s father. “I’m still shook up. I basically hyperventilated all the way here. I drove from Marion just like 45 minutes that way, and we were sick, I’m still upset.” Rebekah Straub’s 9th grader Ava is part of the special education program at the school.

“I did not like the lockdown,” said Ava. “It was kind of kind of scary to me.”

“She had a little bit of an emotional moment when we reunited, just the reality of what the day held,” said Rebekah.

“I did what I was supposed to do. I stayed hidden under the cabinets in my classroom,” said Ava.

Police searched the building and found no weapons and no threat. But for a few hours, the main state highway through town was closed and all of Alexandria was on edge.

“I would say a sigh of relief,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan. “This is the best outcome we can hope for in this kind of situation – no injuries and no threat.” There’s been a lot happening in our country, a lot happening in our world, and it’s a sad thing that our students have to go through this not knowing if it’s a legitimate threat,” said Rebekah.

Late Monday, the school’s superintendent shared this message with parents and students:

Dear Families,

First, thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through a very challenging situation today. The students, staff, and first responders reacted quickly and responsively to keep everyone safe and secure.

Today around 10:00 AM a phone call was made to the Alexandria Police Department claiming that shots were fired at the high school. The dispatch immediately notified the School Resource Officer and the building went into a lockdown. The police response was immediate and impressive. All students and staff were safely secured in the building until the police cleared each room. At that point, students were moved to the Baptist Church to be reunified with their families.

There was no threat found at the high school, and all students have been reunified with their families. The threat was made to the high school, but out of an abundance of caution, the elementary was placed on lockdown too. The elementary students were held at the school until the police released the building back to administration and a plan for reunification could be implemented. We understand the stress this places on families, so we want to express our appreciation and gratitude for your patience with us.

School will be in session tomorrow at normal time. There will be an increased law enforcement presence, and counseling support will be available for any student or staff needing it.

Again, we want to express our appreciation for all the first responders, community members, and the Baptist Church for their work to support our students and staff. It’s truly amazing to see a community come together when the need is there.

Respectfully,

Melissa Brisco

Dr. Melissa Brisco

