Salomon Farm Park adds mini calves, dwarf goats to herd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Salomon Farm Park has added five adorable faces to its herd at the farm, leaders announced on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation says two Highland mini calves and three Nigerian dwarf kid goats are now calling the park home. They join the other goats, pigs, miniature horse, rabbits, and chickens at the historic landmark.

The park, off of Dupont Road, is offering private 30-minute sessions in May to interact with the new mini calves, Frankie and Mickey. Up to four people can join the session, having the chance to brush, feed, pet, and take photos with the calves.

“Salomon has a unique atmosphere as a farm. Being able to interact with the animals in this setting reinforces its timeless beauty and the wonder at the relationship we have built with the animals,” Farm Manager Eden Lamb says.

The sessions are set for Saturday, May 13. Information on making a reservation can be found here or by calling 260-427-6000.

Salomon Farm Park started as a family farm in 1871 before the land was donated to the parks department in 1996 by Chris Salomon, according to the park’s website. Leaders say the family had long discussed the potential to make their “beautiful landmark farm becoming a historic working farm and park for others to experience.”

