Marlin Stutzman to again seek Indiana’s 3rd District Seat

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Marlin Stutzman announced Tuesday afternoon he is vying to take back Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Seat after previously serving the district for several years.

The 46-year-old Republican made the announcement Tuesday at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, joined by family and friends.

The congressional seat is up for grabs after current Rep. Jim Banks (R) announced in January that he aims to replace Senator Mike Braun (R), who is leaving the seat to run for Indiana governor in 2024.

Stutzman was first elected to serve the 3rd District from 2010 to 2017. He then made a run for U.S. Senate in 2016 but was defeated by Todd Young in the Republican primary.

Stutzman will be running against Wendy Davis (R), formerly an Allen County Circuit Court Judge, and State Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington). Online filings show Chandler Likes, Michael Felker, and Jon Kenworthy have also filed to run for the Republican nomination. No Democrats have filed at this time, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

