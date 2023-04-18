Man pleads guilty to shooting stepdad during domestic dispute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a November shooting that left his stepfather dead in downtown Fort Wayne.

Kyree Lamar Warren entered a plea deal in court on Tuesday for one count of voluntary manslaughter. The plea deal, which must first be accepted by a judge, calls for the charge of murder to be dropped.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Rockhill St., off of W Jefferson Blvd., on Nov. 27 for a shooting. Warren told police his stepfather, 44-year-old Montreale Turner, was intoxicated and attacked his mother, leading to the shooting.

He was preliminarily charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, and a firearm enhancement.

Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and deemed in life-threatening condition. (wpta)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.