Indiana Senate approves handgun training fund for teachers

Republican state Sen. Travis Holdman speaks before the Indiana state Senate at the Indiana...
Republican state Sen. Travis Holdman speaks before the Indiana state Senate at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, on April 18, 2023. A bill Holdman sponsored, which advanced that day 42-8, would make state funding available for teachers seeking voluntary firearm training. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)(Arleigh Rodgers | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state Senators advanced a bill Tuesday that would make state funding available for teachers seeking firearms training, a move critics have said could increase the number of guns in school to the detriment of students.

The 42-8 vote comes after this past weekend’s three-day National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, which fell on the second anniversary of a mass shooting in the city at a FedEx facility that killed nine people.

The House bill first advanced in February, amid teachers’ objections that having additional guns in schools would worsen school safety. On Tuesday, two Democrats joined all Republican state Senators in voting for the bill.

Supporters have said the 40 hours of optional training would help teachers learn how to defend themselves and students if needed, especially in situations with an active shooter. State law currently allows school districts to permit teachers to be armed, but no training is mandated.

The proposed training would be voluntary and paid for by the state. Schools could also apply for such funding in the event of a school shooting “to cover the costs of counseling” for students, teachers and other school employees, the bill states.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Travis Holdman said before Tuesday’s vote that he wished the training was mandatory, “but we can’t get that as a General Assembly, because I have tried that for the last number of years.”

Efforts by Indiana lawmakers to offer additional training failed in recent years amid opposition from both gun-rights advocates, who said training mandates would overstep local control, and gun-control proponents, who argued against steps they see as arming teachers.

“How is 40 hours of training going to prepare you to shoot a kid in your classroom?” Democrat Sen. Andrea Hunley questioned on Tuesday. “This is not going to stop school shootings.”

Over the weekend, thousands of the NRA’s most active members gathered at the downtown Indianapolis convention center. Speaking before a cheering crowd Friday, former President Donald Trump called to arm teachers.

The event also took place after recent mass shootings at a school in Nashville and a bank in Louisville, Kentucky — and on the same day that a shooting erupted at an Alabama teenager’s birthday partyLast year’s NRA convention followed the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

In the previous legislative session, Indiana lawmakers repealed a permit requirement for those carrying a gun in public. All residents age 18 or older — except those with a felony conviction, who face a restraining order or have a dangerous mental illness — can carry a handgun in public.

That bill faced opposition from the Indiana police superintendent and several statewide law enforcement groups, who said eliminating the permit system would endanger officers by stripping them of a screening tool for quickly identifying dangerous people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Marlin Stutzman to again seek Indiana’s 3rd District Seat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Marlin Stutzman announced Tuesday afternoon he is vying to take back Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District Seat after previously serving the district for several years.

Politics

Indiana public health expansion clears key legislative vote

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana lawmakers gave a key sign of support Monday for the governor’s proposal that would broadly expand the state’s support for county-level public health programs toward improving the state’s poor national rankings in areas such as smoking, obesity and life expectancy.

Shared Video

Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

Politics

Indiana birth control bills move with abortion ban in flux

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana residents could have access to birth control without a doctor’s prescription under a bill state lawmakers sent to the governor Tuesday, a move proponents say will prevent unwanted pregnancies in a state that passed an abortion ban last summer.

Latest News

Politics

Indiana Senate GOP not supporting school voucher expansion

Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A major expansion proposed for Indiana’s private school voucher program would be axed under the state budget plan advanced Thursday by Senate Republicans.

Politics

House pushes Senate to adopt increased cigarette tax

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
Funding for two large health priorities remains in flux but House Republicans gave senators a proposal on Tuesday: increase the cigarette tax.

Politics

Indiana Senate Republicans sign resolution honoring NRA Tuesday

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Senate Democrats are condemning a GOP resolution read in the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday afternoon honoring the National Rifle Association (NRA) as the nation grapples with yet another mass shooting.

Politics

Indiana bill banning instruction on ‘human sexuality’ through the third grade advances

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Senate voted Monday afternoon to approve a bill that would ban human sexuality instruction for students through the third grade.

Politics

Indiana Senate committee passes anti-bullying bill

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
A bill that seeks to prohibit bullying on school grounds continues to advance through the Indiana General Assembly.

Politics

Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming care

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana’s governor signed a bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors Wednesday, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.