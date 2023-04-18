I&M, customers celebrate electric workers on Lineworker Appreciation Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power and its customers celebrate the electrical lineworkers that ensure residents access to reliable power.
Officials say April 18 is National Lineworker Appreciation Day, and they say this day is meant to celebrate and recognize the electrical lineworkers that may work 16-hour days and travel far to restore power following natural disasters that may strike the area.
I&M officials said they received nearly 2,000 emails from customers showing appreciation and praise for I&M’s workers.
Officials say line mechanics work in various terrain and weather conditions to “build and maintain” power lines and equipment for homes and businesses and are on-call at all times in case of power outages.
I&M says its lineworkers serve more than 4,500 square miles across 24 counties in Indiana and six Michigan counties.
