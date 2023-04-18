Downtown Live! to move summer concert venue location

Officials with the Downtown Improvement District said Tuesday that the Porch off Calhoun next...
Officials with the Downtown Improvement District said Tuesday that the Porch off Calhoun next to Pint & Slice is the new location for the Downtown Live! Series.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fans of the popular Downtown Live! Summer Concert Series can expect to enjoy the festivities at a new location.

Officials with the Downtown Improvement District say the new location will be at the Porch off Calhoun alleyway next to 816 Pint & Slice.

The last two seasons were held at The Landing, officials said in a news release.

Downtown Live! is an annual series with live and free music concerts every Friday evening from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. from June until August.

Officials say the 2022 summer season saw a little more than 25,000 attendees, a 140% increase from the 2021 summer season.

They also say they have not yet released a summer lineup for the 2023 season.

