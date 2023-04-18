Downtown Live! to move summer concert venue location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fans of the popular Downtown Live! Summer Concert Series can expect to enjoy the festivities at a new location.
Officials with the Downtown Improvement District say the new location will be at the Porch off Calhoun alleyway next to 816 Pint & Slice.
The last two seasons were held at The Landing, officials said in a news release.
Downtown Live! is an annual series with live and free music concerts every Friday evening from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. from June until August.
Officials say the 2022 summer season saw a little more than 25,000 attendees, a 140% increase from the 2021 summer season.
They also say they have not yet released a summer lineup for the 2023 season.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.