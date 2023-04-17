LGBTQ+ youth center opens in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium, Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of a new LGBTQ+ youth and young adult center in Fort Wayne.

The BRAVE Alliance, or Building Radically Affirming and Validating Environments, held its grand opening on Friday, April 14, at 534 W. Berry St.

Officials with the center say their purpose is to help create more ‘LGBTQ+-friendly’ environments in the local area, as well as help provide better mental health support and resources such as gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth in the area.

Officials say the BRAVE Alliance is needed locally because Fort Wayne was ranked last out of all the cities they assessed in Indiana for municipal protections, available services, and leadership equality, according to the Human Rights Campaign Equality Index.

The organization also said it plans to create age-specific groups, including groups for anyone ages 5-11, 12-17, and groups for parents, non-binary, transgender, and others.

