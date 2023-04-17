ISP, DEA to hold 24th Drug Take Back Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police announces it is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for its 24th annual national Prescription Drug Take Back initiative Saturday.

Officials say the initiative is held annually to prevent drug abuse and theft by disposing of the drugs.

They say collection sites will be set up nationwide for any expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, and also liquid and pill medication to be disposed of.

Organizers say they will also accept vape pens without batteries and vape cartridges and will not accept any new or used needles.

According to the ISP, the initiative addresses a “public safety and health issue,” citing that medicines left too long in households can be easily vulnerable to misuse and abuse.

Officials say anyone can drop off unwanted medications at all ISP Posts except the Lowell and Toll Road Posts.

Dropoff will be held Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Putnamville location, however, will have its collection day on Friday, April 21.

